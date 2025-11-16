'SPAGHETTI' Becomes Both LE SSERAFIM And j-hope's 1st Song To Spend 3 Weeks On UK's Official Singles Chart

Both LE SSERAFIM and BTS’s j-hope have set personal records on the United Kingdom’s Official Singles Chart with “SPAGHETTI”!

For the week of November 13 to 19, LE SSERAFIM’s new single “SPAGHETTI” featuring j-hope spent its third consecutive week on the Official Singles Chart—widely regarded as the U.K. equivalent to Billboard’s Hot 100 in the United States—at No. 95.

Notably, “SPAGHETTI” is now both LE SSERAFIM’s and j-hope’s longest-charting song on the Official Singles Chart: before this single, two weeks was the longest that a song by either artist had ever managed to spend on the chart.

Congratulations to both LE SSERAFIM and j-hope!

