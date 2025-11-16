Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, November Week 3

Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, November Week 3

Music
Nov 16, 2025
by edward1849

LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)” is the No. 1 song for the second consecutive week. Congratulations to LE SSERAFIM!

NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine” remains at No. 2. Moving up one spot to No. 3 is Hearts2Hearts’ “FOCUS.”

Only one song newly entered the top 10 this week. Moving up five spots to No. 10 is Roy Kim’s “No Words Can Say.” Written by Roy Kim himself, the song expresses the indescribable nature of fated love.

Singles Music Chart - November 2025, Week 3
  • 1 (–) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
    Image of SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
    Album: SPAGHETTI
    Artist/Band: LE SSERAFIM
    • Music: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun
    • Lyrics: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 2 (–) Blue Valentine
    Image of Blue Valentine
    Album: Blue Valentine
    Artist/Band: NMIXX
    • Music: KASS, Sevn Dayz, Stalking Gia
    • Lyrics: J14, Youra, danke, Guk Ji Won, Moon Seol Ree, jellybean, Milena, SEORA
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 4 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 3 (+1) FOCUS
    Image of FOCUS
    Album: FOCUS
    Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts
    • Music: Wilson, Matosic, Whitmore, Collier
    • Lyrics: KENZIE
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
  • 4 (-1) Hollywood Action
    Image of Hollywood Action
    Album: The Action
    Artist/Band: BOYNEXTDOOR
    • Music: Pop Time, Zico, Kako, Woonhak
    • Lyrics: Zico, Kako, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan, Woonhak
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
  • 5 (–) JUMP
    Image of JUMP
    Album: JUMP
    Artist/Band: BLACKPINK
    • Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    • Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 18 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 6 (+2) Good Goodbye
    Image of Good Goodbye
    Album: Good Goodbye
    Artist/Band: Hwasa
    • Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa
    • Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 8 Previous rank
       
    • 4 Number of week on chart
       
    • 6 Peak on chart
       
  • 7 (-1) XOXZ
    Image of XOXZ
    Album: IVE SECRET
    Artist/Band: IVE
    • Music: van Elsas, Warrington, Frost, Rosen, Carpenter
    • Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 11 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 8 (-1) Rich Man
    Image of Rich Man
    Album: Rich Man
    Artist/Band: aespa
    • Music: Tarpley, Kanner, Samama, Ryan Jhun
    • Lyrics: Le’mon
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 9 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 9 (+1) TIME CAPSULE
    Image of TIME CAPSULE
    Album: TIME CAPSULE
    Artist/Band: Davichi
    • Music: Lee Mujin
    • Lyrics: Lee Mujin
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 10 Previous rank
       
    • 4 Number of week on chart
       
    • 9 Peak on chart
       
  • 10 (+5) No Words Can Say
    Image of No Words Can Say
    Album: No Words Can Say
    Artist/Band: Roy Kim
    • Music: Roy Kim
    • Lyrics: Roy Kim
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 15 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 10 Peak on chart
       
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (new) Be My Light ISEGYE IDOL
12 (-3) FAMOUS ALLDAY PROJECT
13 (new) 피노키오는 거짓말을 싫어해 (Pinocchio) AHOF
14 (–) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk
15 (new) Talk to You Yeonjun
16 (+7) OVERDRIVE TWS
17 (+7) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO
18 (-5) body Dayoung
19 (-3) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
20 (-8) GO! CORTIS
21 (-4) Drowning WOODZ
22 (+10) 빌려온 고양이 (Do the Dance) ILLIT
23 (-4) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub
24 (-3) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ
25 (+6) SUPERPOWER (Peak) xikers
26 (new) Say My Name Miyeon
27 (new) Body Language Yunho
28 (new) Rizz XLOV
29 (-9) Back to Life &TEAM
30 (-4) toxic till the end Rosé
31 (-4) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
32 (+2) HOME WEi
33 (-22) WE GO UP BABYMONSTER
34 (+7) 사랑은 어쩌고 (Where’s Your Love) LUCY
35 (new) SKIID ARrC
36 (-18) Beat-Boxer NEXZ
37 (-15) BURNING UP MEOVV
38 (-2) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong
39 (new) ME (美) Kang Seung Yoon
40 (-12) like JENNIE Jennie
41 (-8) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
42 (-7) 바이, 썸머 (Bye, Summer) IU
43 (-6) 한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again) Lee Changsub
44 (-4) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
45 (-2) Mamma Mia izna
46 (-21) 트로피 (TROPHY) 82MAJOR
47 (-5) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam
48 (-3) 가만히 눈을 감고 (Close your eyes) DK
49 (-10) ICU Xdinary Heroes
50 (new) CYNICAL Sunmi


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

