Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, November Week 3

LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)” is the No. 1 song for the second consecutive week. Congratulations to LE SSERAFIM!

NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine” remains at No. 2. Moving up one spot to No. 3 is Hearts2Hearts’ “FOCUS.”

Only one song newly entered the top 10 this week. Moving up five spots to No. 10 is Roy Kim’s “No Words Can Say.” Written by Roy Kim himself, the song expresses the indescribable nature of fated love.

Singles Music Chart - November 2025, Week 3 1 (–) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope) Album: SPAGHETTI Artist/Band: LE SSERAFIM Music: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun Lyrics: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

2 (–) Blue Valentine Album: Blue Valentine Artist/Band: NMIXX Music: KASS, Sevn Dayz, Stalking Gia Lyrics: J14, Youra, danke, Guk Ji Won, Moon Seol Ree, jellybean, Milena, SEORA Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

3 (+1) FOCUS Album: FOCUS Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts Music: Wilson, Matosic, Whitmore, Collier Lyrics: KENZIE Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

4 (-1) Hollywood Action Album: The Action Artist/Band: BOYNEXTDOOR Music: Pop Time, Zico, Kako, Woonhak Lyrics: Zico, Kako, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan, Woonhak Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

5 (–) JUMP Album: JUMP Artist/Band: BLACKPINK Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Genres: Dance Chart Info 5 Previous rank 18 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

6 (+2) Good Goodbye Album: Good Goodbye Artist/Band: Hwasa Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae Genres: Ballad Chart Info 8 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 6 Peak on chart

7 (-1) XOXZ Album: SECRET IVE SECRET Artist/Band: IVE Music: van Elsas, Warrington, Frost, Rosen, Carpenter Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young Genres: Dance Chart Info 6 Previous rank 11 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

8 (-1) Rich Man Album: Rich Man Artist/Band: aespa Music: Tarpley, Kanner, Samama, Ryan Jhun Lyrics: Le’mon Genres: Dance Chart Info 7 Previous rank 9 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

9 (+1) TIME CAPSULE Album: TIME CAPSULE Artist/Band: Davichi Music: Lee Mujin Lyrics: Lee Mujin Genres: Ballad Chart Info 10 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 9 Peak on chart

10 (+5) No Words Can Say Album: No Words Can Say Artist/Band: Roy Kim Music: Roy Kim Lyrics: Roy Kim Genres: Ballad Chart Info 15 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 10 Peak on chart

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (new) Be My Light ISEGYE IDOL 12 (-3) FAMOUS ALLDAY PROJECT 13 (new) 피노키오는 거짓말을 싫어해 (Pinocchio) AHOF 14 (–) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk 15 (new) Talk to You Yeonjun 16 (+7) OVERDRIVE TWS 17 (+7) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO 18 (-5) body Dayoung 19 (-3) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 20 (-8) GO! CORTIS 21 (-4) Drowning WOODZ 22 (+10) 빌려온 고양이 (Do the Dance) ILLIT 23 (-4) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub 24 (-3) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ 25 (+6) SUPERPOWER (Peak) xikers 26 (new) Say My Name Miyeon 27 (new) Body Language Yunho 28 (new) Rizz XLOV 29 (-9) Back to Life &TEAM 30 (-4) toxic till the end Rosé 31 (-4) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 32 (+2) HOME WEi 33 (-22) WE GO UP BABYMONSTER 34 (+7) 사랑은 어쩌고 (Where’s Your Love) LUCY 35 (new) SKIID ARrC 36 (-18) Beat-Boxer NEXZ 37 (-15) BURNING UP MEOVV 38 (-2) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong 39 (new) ME (美) Kang Seung Yoon 40 (-12) like JENNIE Jennie 41 (-8) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung 42 (-7) 바이, 썸머 (Bye, Summer) IU 43 (-6) 한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again) Lee Changsub 44 (-4) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho 45 (-2) Mamma Mia izna 46 (-21) 트로피 (TROPHY) 82MAJOR 47 (-5) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam 48 (-3) 가만히 눈을 감고 (Close your eyes) DK 49 (-10) ICU Xdinary Heroes 50 (new) CYNICAL Sunmi





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%