Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, November Week 3
LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)” is the No. 1 song for the second consecutive week. Congratulations to LE SSERAFIM!
NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine” remains at No. 2. Moving up one spot to No. 3 is Hearts2Hearts’ “FOCUS.”
Only one song newly entered the top 10 this week. Moving up five spots to No. 10 is Roy Kim’s “No Words Can Say.” Written by Roy Kim himself, the song expresses the indescribable nature of fated love.
1 (–) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
- 1 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
2 (–) Blue Valentine
- 2 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
3 (+1) FOCUS
- 4 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
4 (-1) Hollywood Action
- 3 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
5 (–) JUMP
- 5 Previous rank
- 18 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
6 (+2) Good Goodbye
- 8 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 6 Peak on chart
7 (-1) XOXZ
- 6 Previous rank
- 11 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
8 (-1) Rich Man
- 7 Previous rank
- 9 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
9 (+1) TIME CAPSULE
- 10 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 9 Peak on chart
10 (+5) No Words Can Say
- 15 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 10 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (new)
|Be My Light
|ISEGYE IDOL
|12 (-3)
|FAMOUS
|ALLDAY PROJECT
|13 (new)
|피노키오는 거짓말을 싫어해 (Pinocchio)
|AHOF
|14 (–)
|멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love)
|Lee Chanhyuk
|15 (new)
|Talk to You
|Yeonjun
|16 (+7)
|OVERDRIVE
|TWS
|17 (+7)
|사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love)
|HANRORO
|18 (-5)
|body
|Dayoung
|19 (-3)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|20 (-8)
|GO!
|CORTIS
|21 (-4)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|22 (+10)
|빌려온 고양이 (Do the Dance)
|ILLIT
|23 (-4)
|시작의 아이 (Starting With You)
|Maktub
|24 (-3)
|모르시나요 (Don’t you know)
|ZO ZAZZ
|25 (+6)
|SUPERPOWER (Peak)
|xikers
|26 (new)
|Say My Name
|Miyeon
|27 (new)
|Body Language
|Yunho
|28 (new)
|Rizz
|XLOV
|29 (-9)
|Back to Life
|&TEAM
|30 (-4)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|31 (-4)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|32 (+2)
|HOME
|WEi
|33 (-22)
|WE GO UP
|BABYMONSTER
|34 (+7)
|사랑은 어쩌고 (Where’s Your Love)
|LUCY
|35 (new)
|SKIID
|ARrC
|36 (-18)
|Beat-Boxer
|NEXZ
|37 (-15)
|BURNING UP
|MEOVV
|38 (-2)
|순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment)
|Lim Young Woong
|39 (new)
|ME (美)
|Kang Seung Yoon
|40 (-12)
|like JENNIE
|Jennie
|41 (-8)
|운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025))
|Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
|42 (-7)
|바이, 썸머 (Bye, Summer)
|IU
|43 (-6)
|한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again)
|Lee Changsub
|44 (-4)
|MY LOVE (2025)
|Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
|45 (-2)
|Mamma Mia
|izna
|46 (-21)
|트로피 (TROPHY)
|82MAJOR
|47 (-5)
|나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly)
|Hwang Karam
|48 (-3)
|가만히 눈을 감고 (Close your eyes)
|DK
|49 (-10)
|ICU
|Xdinary Heroes
|50 (new)
|CYNICAL
|Sunmi
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%