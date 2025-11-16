Chinese Police Shut Down Rumors Of Kris Wu's Death In Prison

Local police have shut down rumors that Kris Wu (also known as Wu Yi Fan), who is currently serving a 13-year sentence in prison, passed away during his incarceration.

In response to recent rumors of Kris Wu’s death, the Jiangsu police have firmly stated they are “false.” “The online reports about Kris are groundless rumors,” they stated, urging people to “stop spreading them indiscriminately.”

Chinese media also noted that “this is already the third death rumor to surface” about Kris Wu, who first debuted as a member of EXO in 2012 before leaving the group in 2014.

The latest rumors of Kris Wu’s death appear to have been started by someone who claimed to have served time with him in prison. The individual alleged on social media that he was murdered “for failing to satisfy the demands of local prison gang members,” leading to a flurry of speculation that included rumors of organ harvesting.

In 2022, Kris Wu was sentenced to a total of 13 years in prison for two crimes: 11 years and six months for rape, along with one year and 10 months for “assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity.” After completing his prison sentence, Kris Wu will immediately be deported from China to Canada, where he grew up and currently holds citizenship.

