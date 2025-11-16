Watch: Park Seo Joon And Won Ji An Experience The Highs And Lows Of Love In 'Surely Tomorrow' Teasers

JTBC’s “Surely Tomorrow” has shared more teasers previewing an emotional romance story!

“Surely Tomorrow” is a romantic comedy about former lovers Lee Gyeong Do (Park Seo Joon) and Seo Ji Woo (Won Ji An), who first fell in love at 20 and rekindled their relationship at 28 before breaking up. Years later, they cross paths again—Gyeong Do as a journalist covering an affair scandal and Ji Woo as the wife of the man at the center of it.

The released teaser covers the sweet moments between Lee Gyeong Do and Seo Ji Woo as well as their tumultuous reunion after their breakup. Since they loved intensely while dating, the two remain as long-lasting scars in each other’s lives. Lee Gyeong Do shares that he doesn’t want to feel as many emotions anymore when he sees Seo Ji Woo, hinting at how she still has a big place in his heart.

When the two meet again after their first breakup, Lee Gyeong Do drunkenly shares that he didn’t have it in him to meet her sober.

Seo Ji Woo states, “I really really love him, but I can’t stay by his side,” while Lee Gyeong Do tells Seo Ji Woo, “If you were going to go like that, then you shouldn’t have come.”

Similar to how Gyeong Do wonders, “Is this love?” viewers are curious to find out the reason behind why Gyeong Do and Ji Woo had no choice but to stay apart despite loving each other.

Check out the teaser below!

“Surely Tomorrow” also shared a mood film highlighting romantic dates between Gyeong Do and Ji Woo.

“Surely Tomorrow” will premiere on December 6 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

