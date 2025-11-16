'Typhoon Family' And Ji Chang Wook Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

tvN’s “Typhoon Family” continued its reign as the most buzzed-about drama of the week!

For the third consecutive week, “Typhoon Family” remained No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “Typhoon Family” top the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but both of its leads ranked high on this week’s list of the most buzzworthy drama members, where 2PM’s Lee Junho came in at No. 3 and Kim Min Ha at No. 4.

TVING’s new series “Dear X” shot to No. 2 on this week’s drama list, and star Kim You Jung also took No. 2 on the actor list.

Disney+’s new series “The Manipulated” debuted at No. 3 on the drama list, while leads Ji Chang Wook and EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.) entered the actor list at No. 1 and No. 4 respectively.

Netflix’s “As You Stood By” debuted at No. 4 on the drama list, with star Lee Yoo Mi entering the actor list at No. 7.

JTBC’s “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” ranked No. 5 on the drama list this week, and star Ryu Seung Ryong rose to No. 6 on the actor list.

SBS’s “Would You Marry Me” took No. 6 on the drama list, while star Choi Woo Shik made the actor list at No. 9.

MBC’s new fantasy romance “Moon River” debuted at No. 7 on the drama list, and leading lady Kim Se Jeong entered the actor list at No. 10.

Finally, tvN’s “Nice to Not Meet You” climbed to No. 8 on the drama list, with star Lee Jung Jae rising to No. 8 on the actor list.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

tvN “Typhoon Family” TVING “Dear X” Disney+ “The Manipulated” Netflix “As You Stood By” JTBC “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” SBS “Would You Marry Me” MBC “Moon River” tvN “Nice to Not Meet You” ENA “Ms. Incognito” Netflix “Genie, Make a Wish”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Ji Chang Wook (“The Manipulated”) Kim You Jung (“Dear X”) Lee Junho (“Typhoon Family”) Kim Min Ha (“Typhoon Family”) Doh Kyung Soo (“The Manipulated”) Ryu Seung Ryong (“The Dream Life of Mr. Kim”) Lee Yoo Mi (“As You Stood By”) Lee Jung Jae (“Nice to Not Meet You”) Choi Woo Shik (“Would You Marry Me”) Kim Se Jeong (“Moon River”)

