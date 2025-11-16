Han Hye Jin And Jin Seo Yeon's Love Lives Couldn't Be More Different In 'No Next Life'

TV Chosun’s “No Next Life” has shared contrasting glimpses of Han Hye Jin’s and Jin Seo Yeon’s love lives!

“No Next Life” is a new comedy starring Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon as three 41-year-old women who are worn out from the daily grind of parenting and work. As the three friends each set out on new challenges, the drama portrays the confusion and anxiety of entering their 40s in a heartfelt yet humorous way.

Newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming third episode reveal how Gu Joo Young (Han Hye Jin) and Lee Il Li (Jin Seo Yeon) are in completely different places in terms of their love lives.

In the first set of photos, Gu Joo Young reconciles with her husband Oh Sang Min (Jang In Sub) after an argument. As the couple has been fighting over their pregnancy struggles, Gu Joo Young wears a warm, relieved smile as she tightly embraces her husband. In contrast to her anger while arguing with Oh Sang Min, Gu Joo Young’s expression is blissful and relaxed as they share a heartwarming hug.

Lee Il Li, on the other hand, winds up boldly kissing her ex-boyfriend Uhm Jong Do (Moon Yoo Kang) in the middle of the street. In contrast to the familiar stability of her married friend’s love life, single woman Lee Il Li’s approach to romance is full of unpredictable passion, as she never knows what each new day will bring.

Praising the two actresses, the drama’s production team commented, “Han Hye Jin and Jin Seo Yeon have fully disappeared into their characters, and their realistic acting is heightening the immersive quality of ‘No Next Life.’”

They went on to tease, “In Episode 3, there will be a moment with an unexpected twist. Please look forward to it.”

To find out what twists lie in store, catch the next episode of “No Next Life” on November 17 at 10 p.m. KST!

