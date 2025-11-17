Lee Hyun Wook, Jang Hyuk, Kim Kang Woo, And More Confirmed For New Historical Drama

Lee Hyun Wook, Jang Hyuk, Kim Kang Woo, Park Sung Woong, Jung Woong In, and Cho Seong Ha are set to star in the new drama “Munmu” (romanized title that refers to Silla’s 30th ruler)!

Directed by Kim Yeong Jo of “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth,” “Munmu” follows the tale of how the small kingdom of Silla overcame the stronger states of Goguryeo, Baekje, and the Tang dynasty of China to unify the Three Kingdoms.

Lee Hyun Wook plays Kim Pom Min, the eldest son of Kim Chun Chu and the maternal nephew of Kim Yu Sin. Kim Pom Min is a proud and fearless yet cold strategist who is willing to endure humiliation if it benefits the people and the nation. On battlefields marked by blood, tears, and despair, he rises as the king who completes unification.

Jang Hyuk takes on the role of Yeon Gaesomun, the war god of Goguryeo and a ruthless dictator. Yeon Gaesomun leads Goguryeo to victories through strong leadership and strategy, but his path as a dictator casts a shadow over the kingdom’s future.

Kim Kang Woo portrays Kim Chun Chu, the first Silla king of a high aristocratic class and the father of Kim Pom Min. Beneath his eloquence and charming smile lie deep ambition and inner conflict. A master of practical diplomacy and a strategist, he secures what he wants while walking a line between survival and legitimacy.

Park Sung Woong plays Kim Yu Sin, regarded as the embodiment of the Silla military. Kim Yu Sin is a military commander who changed the fate of the kingdom with his blade during its darkest era. Even under strict military discipline, he remains attentive to the people’s suffering. He becomes a shield and support for Kim Chun Chu and Kim Pom Min, upholding Silla until the end.

Jung Woong In appears as Kim Jin Ju, a hidden power in the Silla court and a realist. A skilled tactician, he becomes the greatest rival of Kim Chun Chu and Kim Pom Min after Bidam’s failed coup and death. His behavior may seem ruthless or cowardly, and distant from patriotism or justice, but he emerges as a grounded and relatable figure.

Jo Sung Ha portrays Go Geon Mu, a war hero who distinguished himself in battles for Goguryeo. After becoming king, he avoids war and pursues peace to ease the suffering of his people, but he becomes a victim of a military coup before Yeon Gaesomun’s assassination.

“Munmu” is slated to premiere in 2026. Stay tuned for more updates!

