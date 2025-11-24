5 K-Dramas That Could Inspire You To Change Professions

The saying goes, “Don’t quit your day job,” but some K-dramas make switching professions a little too tempting.

Imagine following your love for art by working at the galleries that showcase it, or becoming a love coach to share your take on romance for all the lovesick souls out there. These five K-dramas showcase jobs that might just make you rethink your 9-to-5:

Warning: light plot spoilers ahead!

In the magical K-drama “From Now On, Showtime!,” Cha Cha Woong (Park Hae Jin) is the son of a skilled shaman and can therefore see ghosts and other spirits. As a famous stage magician, he’s able to pull off amazing tricks thanks to his three assistants, who are all ghosts.

Unlike his benevolent father, Cha Woong seeks fame and fortune to one day live alone on a private island. Despite his destiny to become a shaman, he’s vowed not to follow in his father’s footsteps.

But Cha Woong’s uncomplicated life is put on hold when he becomes the prime suspect of a murder case. He’s forced to come clean about his supernatural abilities to Go Seul Hae (Jin Ki Joo), a strong-willed cop who can’t look away from injustice. In exchange for helping her solve the case with his ghostly assistants, she’ll keep his secret.

To add to Chan Woong’s woes, a pesky (and very persistent) spirit shows up demanding that Cha Woong become a shaman or at least start doing good deeds. Since becoming a shaman is his worst-case scenario, he instead agrees to help Seul Hae with more cases, but the more time he spends with Seul Hae, strange things begin to happen.

Why it’s worth the watch:

The daredevil magic tricks are super cool, but being able to see the silly reality behind the fancy façade is the best part. The world of ghosts and spirits somehow feels realistic and believable, and the shift from magical performances to Scooby Doo crime-fighting works so well.

Start watching “From Now On, Showtime!” now:

2. “True to Love”

If you think you know a thing or two about love, maybe it’s time to change careers.

In “True to Love,” Yeon Bo Ra (Yoo In Na) is a successful dating coach and author who goes by the name Deborah. With multiple published books and radio shows where she gives dating advice, she’s famous for being ruthless but always right. But her advice hasn’t helped her with her own stagnant relationship.

Behind her snappy relationship advice and polished outfits is a hopeless romantic who just wants to be proposed to and start a family with her boyfriend, but he’s a workaholic and doesn’t have a clue about what she really wants.

For a potential book deal, Deborah meets Lee Soo Hyuk (Yoon Hyun Min), a cold publishing VP who is actually against working with her. While Deborah thinks romantic relationships need strategies, and they should be prepared for like a job interview, Soo Hyuk thinks relationships just need honesty and sincerity to work.

When Deborah experiences a sudden setback in her personal love life, she agrees to write another book, but this time about how to handle and move on from a failed relationship.

Why it’s worth the watch:

Yoo In Na shines in the role of Deborah; her effortless charm just makes you smile, laugh, and cry along with her. Along with the super sweet, slow-burn main romance, the side couples, including Deborah’s rebellious sister and her married best friend, are great additions.

Watch Yoo In Na in “Touch Your Heart” too:

In “Good Partner,” Cha Eun Gyeong (Jang Nara) makes being a divorce attorney look effortlessly chic.

But Eun Gyeong isn’t just any divorce attorney; she’s one of the most skilled in the city and has a winning streak to prove it. Being able to help hurting couples reconcile or move on is a big bonus to dominating the courtroom.

On the outside, she seems to have it all: fame, money, and a home with a loving husband and daughter.

But her successful world comes crashing down when she finds out her husband is having an affair and her next divorce case is her own. But in the ruthless and emotional world of divorce, she isn’t going out without a fight.

To help her get through it all, she finds an unlikely ally in Han Yu Ri (Nam Ji Hyun), a new recruit who has a more optimistic outlook on relationships. In fact, Yu Ri deeply dislikes divorce and was hoping to get assigned to a different legal department altogether. But it’s the ways they’re different that makes them a killer pair.

Why it’s worth the watch:

The world of divorce is intense and complex, and the cases the team handles will definitely take you on a wild ride. If you like legal dramas and a satisfying revenge plot, “Good Partner” will hit the spot.

Start watching “Good Partner” now:



Sung Duk Mi (Park Min Young) is a passionate art gallery curator who knows the ins and outs of everything, from curating exhibitions to bidding on paintings among collectors. She’s the one her team members turn to when they have a problem with an important client, and she’s central to keeping the gallery running smoothly.

Her professional life is nothing but cool and creative, but this show is called “Her Private Life” for a reason.

Only a few people in her close circle know about her secret hobby: when she’s not overseeing galleries in fitted suits and stilettos, she’s in a hoodie and sweats holding a massive camera.

Duk Mi is an in-the-closet fangirl of the K-pop group White Ocean. Her blog, where she posts photos of member Cha Si An (Jung Je Won), is even popular among the group’s fans. There’s no fangirl quite like her.

Her two worlds suddenly collide when she ends up overseeing an art exhibit in collaboration with none other than her idol, Si An. Her ability to hide her fangirl tendencies is put to the ultimate test, especially now that her new director, Ryan Gold (Kim Jae Wook), accidentally gets his hands on her fangirling planner.

Why it’s worth the watch:

It’s the ultimate drama for anyone who can relate to being a fan. On the surface, it’s a hilarious rom-com, but there’s definitely so much more to this story than what you might expect.

Start watching “Her Private Life” now:

If you’ve ever peeped busy airport staff members going here and there during your time at the airport and wondered what their day-to-day job must be like, “Where Stars Land” throws you into the chaotic but exciting world of working at the airport.

At Incheon Airport, Han Yeo Reum (Chae Soo Bin) is a clumsy yet warm-hearted rookie in passenger services who means well but often ends up messing up anyway. Yeo Reum wants to be competent and helpful, but her impulsiveness and bad luck always land her in trouble.

On the other hand, Lee Soo Yeon (Lee Je Hoon) is a calm, nearly emotionless service team member who quietly cleans up the airport messes before they get out of hand. He meets Yeo Reum when he has to step in during a confrontation with an aggressive passenger, but the problems of the day don’t end there.

Soo Yeon aims to be invisible: perfect routines, no attention, and a secret past he keeps hidden, but repeat run-ins with Yeo Reum force him to break routine. With the drama-filled backdrop of the airport, Yeo Reum gets to know the real Soo Yeon, putting his secret in jeopardy.

Why it’s worth the watch:

The world of the airport is super immersive to the point you’ll either finish the show wanting to become a copilot or you’ll be ready for your next trip across the globe. With tough decisions, time crunches, and conflicts the norm, no day is ever the same.

Start watching “Where Stars Land” now:

Asya’s a BL-biased Soompi writer with a love of K-pop and all types of Asian dramas. Some of her favorite shows are “Psychopath Diary,” “Mr. Unlucky Has No Choice but to Kiss!,” “Light On Me,” “The Untamed,” “Go Go Squid!,” and “Cherry Magic!”

Currently watching: “Do You Like Brahms?,” “Your Divorce is Served!,” “Goddess Bless You From Death,” “Love Carved in the Moonlight,” and “Me and Thee.”

Looking forward to: “10Dance,” “Magic Lover,” “Mr. Fanboy,” “The Love Matter,” and “Be My Player Two.”