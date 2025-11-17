Kim Da Mi And Park Hae Soo Are Pushed To The Brink Amid Unpreventable Catastrophe In New Film 'The Great Flood'

Netflix’s upcoming film “The Great Flood” has unveiled gripping new stills ahead of its release!

Set in a flooded apartment building, “The Great Flood” is a sci-fi disaster film that portrays humanity’s desperate fight for survival on the last day of Earth. The cast includes Kim Da Mi and Park Hae Soo.

The newly released stills capture AI researcher Anna (Kim Da Mi) hurrying to escape an apartment that has filled to knee height in an instant with her son Ja In (Kwon Eun Seong) on her back.

Hee Jo (Park Hae Soo) of the AI institute’s personnel security team, tasked with getting the two to the rooftop, advances floor by floor with razor-sharp vigilance.

Kim Da Mi remarked, “I wanted to show more of the growth the character undergoes as the story unfolds amid extreme circumstances. It was difficult, but it was a role through which I was able to learn a lot.”

Park Hae Soo shared what captivated him about the project and the character. He said, “I was drawn to bringing out the innate attitudes and nature of humans that emerge in confined spaces.”

Director Kim Byung Woo commented, “The title ‘The Great Flood’ contains both a genre and a meaning. When the film reaches its final destination, I hope it approaches viewers with a meaning beyond genre. That shift in thinking is the key point of the film.”

“The Great Flood” is set to premiere on December 19.

