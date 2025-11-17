3 Points To Anticipate In The Second Half Of “Spirit Fingers”

The second half of “Spirit Fingers” is about to get even more exciting!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Spirit Fingers” is a healing youth romance that follows a group of young people as they embark on a colorful journey to discover their true colors.

Here are the three key points to look forward to in the second half of the drama:

1. Can Song U Yeon regain her self‑esteem and find her path?

Song U Yeon (Park Ji Hu), once ordinary and timid, began her first real rebellion when she joined the “Spirit Fingers” club. She slowly changes as she learns to express herself confidently, and for the first time, she spoke up to confront people who had been holding her back. At the end of episode 8, strengthened by her personal growth, she bravely confessed to Nam Gi Jeong (Cho Jun Young), saying, “I think I like you.”

As U Yeon learns to stand on her own, she also discovers a new dream in drawing. But unlike her, Gi Jeong seems to be living in a world that’s already shining. At the same time, she faces conflict with her family, who have just learned about her involvement with “Spirit Fingers,” and her confidence begins to falter. In the second half, U Yeon’s journey to self‑esteem and her dream continues.

2. What lies ahead for the Song U Yeon–Nam Gi Jeong and Nam Green–Koo Seon Ho couples?

The pink‑tinged endings for the two couples—Song U Yeon and Nam Gi Jeong as well as Nam Green (Park You Na) and Koo Seon Ho (Choi Bomin)—who just started their romances, have raised excitement to its peak. But in the second half, they face the realities of love.

After misunderstandings and conflicts in previous episodes, U Yeon and Gi Jeong finally confirm their feelings and become a couple. However, they face their first obstacle: U Yeon’s younger brother, Song Woo Dol (Ki Eun Yoo), who opposes his sister’s relationship with Gi Jeong. Whether Gi Jeong can win over Woo Dol’s heart remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, Koo Seon Ho and Nam Green also closed the chapter on their seven‑year friendship. In episode 8, Seon Ho’s bold kiss, met with a surprising reply from Green, sent viewers’ hearts racing.

Though the two have now moved from friends to lovers after seven years, their romance is not expected to be smooth. Green’s past trauma and the arrival of a former lover are set to create tension, presenting new challenges for the couples who have just started dating.

3. Will the unpredictable youth achieve personal growth?

In the drama, the stories of young people facing their own struggles form another key thread. In the second half, the hidden stories of the “Spirit Fingers” members, who have become like family to U Yeon, promise extra intrigue, especially the subtle changes in the relationship between Go Taeng Ja (Kim Seul Gi) and Kwon Hyeok (Lee Jin Hyuk).

The second half will also explore U Yeon’s family, who caused her deepest wounds and posed her challenges. Secrets and pain long hidden by her seemingly perfect older brother and genius younger sibling, along with her mother’s past, who once dreamed of becoming a ballerina, will be revealed. Despite appearances, U Yeon’s family carries different struggles. Whether they can understand one another and achieve true personal growth will be another key point to watch.

The next episodes of “Spirit Fingers” will be released on November 19.

