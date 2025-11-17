Yoo Jae Myung And Yoon Se Ah Find Love And Healing Through Each Other In New Drama 'Love Me'

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Love Me” has shared new stills featuring Yoo Jae Myung And Yoon Se Ah!

“Love Me” is a remake of a Swedish original series by Josephine Bornebusch that tells the story of a somewhat selfish but perhaps more relatable family, where each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth.

Yoo Jae Myung takes on the role of Seo Jin Ho—the head of a neighborhood office who hides a life so exhausting that it has been eating him up inside behind a smiling face—while Yoon Se Ah plays Jin Ja Young, a sociable and romantic tour guide. The reunion of the two actors draws special attention as they left a powerful impression with their ill-fated romance in the drama “Stranger.” In the upcoming drama “Love Me,” the two are set to depict a profound love through which they help one another heal from loss.

Jin Ho has always looked after everyone around him while failing to take care of himself. Determined to live with hope, he splurges on a luxury trip to mark the start of his second act after taking voluntary retirement—but just then he faces the darkest moment of his life. At the destination, Jin Ho meets a guide, Ja Young. She understands human warmth better than anyone, and she believes in it. Through Ja Young, who slowly breathes a gentle warmth into his everyday life, Jin Ho rediscovers the his emotions he had forgotten.

In the newly released stills, Jin Ho and Ja Young sit face-to-face for their first meal together, and an awkward yet subtle tension flows between them. Viewers are curious to find out what changes this encounter, which began on a trip, will bring to their lives.

The production team said, “Yoo Jae Myung and Yoon Se Ah are actors who understand the nuances of each other’s emotions more precisely than anyone. With just a brief exchange of glances, the temperature of a scene changes.” They added, “Their richly layered performances will warmly knock on viewers’ hearts, so please look forward to the first broadcast on December 19.”

“Love Me” is set to premiere on December 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST with two episodes airing consecutively each week.

