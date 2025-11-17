Watch: Jin Sun Kyu Becomes Deeply Suspicious Of Yoon Kye Sang In Hilarious 'Heroes Next Door' Teaser

ENA’s upcoming drama “Heroes Next Door” has dropped a new teaser!

“Heroes Next Door” follows the thrilling and comedic story of former special forces soldiers who reunite—not to protect the nation or fight for world peace—but to defend their families and their neighborhood.

Yoon Kye Sang plays insurance investigator Choi Kang, while Jin Sun Kyu takes on the role of Kwak Byung Nam, who was once a technical specialist soldier and is now the head of the local youth association.

Ahead of the drama’s premiere, “Heroes Next Door” shared a teaser previewing the first episode and highlighting the hilarious chemistry between Choi Kang and Kwak Byung Nam.

The teaser begins with Kwak Byung Nam, who appears to be on neighborhood patrol, saying, “She’s not the type of person to play with a stuffed rabbit, and she’s also not the type of person to throw out the trash like this.” Choi Kang replies, “I agree. Are you perhaps suspecting me?”

Choi Kang angrily asks, “Do you know who I am? Do I look like the type of person who would cut open a stuffed animal?” When Kwak Byung Nam accuses, “How did you know it was cut open?” Choi Kang angrily replies, “Because I just saw it!”

However, looking at the trash again, Choi Kang mentions there might be cat fur mixed in since he has a cat allergy that makes him sneeze, hinting at the identity of the true culprit of who didn’t properly dispose of their trash.

Check out the teaser below!

“Heroes Next Door” will premiere on November 17 at 10 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

