Shin Min Ah Talks About Her Love For Layered Jewelry, Year-End Hopes After Filming “The Remarried Empress,” And More

Shin Min Ah recently posed for a photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar Korea!

With the holiday season approaching, the concept and styling—paired with a variety of instruments and spotlighting Shin Min Ah’s uniquely playful charm—are all the more eye-catching.

In the interview that followed the photo shoot, Shin Min Ah shared her thoughts, saying, “I felt like I was a musician with quite a unique personality. It was a fun and enjoyable shoot. The band music lingered in my ears, and they were easy-to-approach songs like the Beatles’ ‘Come Together’ and ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand’ rather than experimental music.”

Talking about her usual jewelry styling, the actress shared, “I usually enjoy wearing simple outfits, so I layer accessories—bold pieces with delicate, thin ones. Today, I wore several rings and necklaces, and I liked that it was bold but not excessive. Especially the bracelets; the more you add, the prettier they look.”

When asked about the “year-end,” Shin Min Ah commented, “I don’t attach much significance to it. I simply think, ‘it’s a bit disappointing that autumn is short.’ This year will be remembered for the drama ‘The Remarried Empress.’ Once filming wraps up, I want to visit a country I’ve never been to before.”

Shin Min Ah’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the December issue of Harper’s Bazaar Korea.

Watch Shin Min Ah in “Oh My Venus”:

Watch Now

Source (1)