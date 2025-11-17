Apink To Make Comeback Next Year

Apink is gearing up to make a comeback!

On November 17, SPOTV News reported that Apink will be releasing a new album in January 2026. Apink confirmed the comeback by sharing the news on their official social media.

Next year, Apink will be celebrating their 15th debut anniversary, raising anticipation for their group comeback. Earlier in April this year, Apink revealed their 14th debut anniversary single “Tap Clap,” and they greeted fans through their 2025 Apink 7th Concert “PINK NEW YEAR.”

Are you excited for Apink’s comeback?

While waiting, watch Jeong Eun Ji in “Pump Up the Healthy Love” below:

Source (1) (2)