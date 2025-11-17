Lee Je Hoon Returns As His Popular Alter Ego From First Season In 'Taxi Driver 3'

SBS’s upcoming drama “Taxi Driver 3” has teased the return of Lee Je Hoon’s legendary alter ego “Teacher Hwang In Seong”!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Taxi Driver” is a series about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law.

Across Season 1 and 2 of Taxi Driver, Lee Je Hoon flawlessly pulled off a variety of alter egos. One of his most popular alter ego—Teacher Hwang In Seong—returns in Season 3, fueling viewers’ curiosity.

In the newly released stills, Lee Je Hoon is seen weaving through the school grounds in a neat suit with red sleeves, wearing his signature impish grin.

The moment he fixes his gaze on a student, he snaps back into his true self Kim Do Gi with a razor-sharp look, creating dramatic tension and heightening anticipation for episode 1.

“Taxi Driver 3” premieres on November 21 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, binge-watch the first season of “Taxi Driver”:

Watch Now

Or refresh your memory by watching “Taxi Driver 2” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)