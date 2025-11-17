Kim Hee Sun Revives Her Home-Shopping Queen Instincts At A Kindergarten Flea Market In “No Next Life”

Kim Hee Sun is ready to channel her inner “home-shopping queen” in tonight’s episode of “No Next Life”!

“No Next Life” is a new comedy starring Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon as three 41-year-old women who are worn out from the daily grind of parenting and work. As the three friends each set out on new challenges, the drama portrays the confusion and anxiety of entering their 40s in a heartfelt yet humorous way.

In the previous episode, Jo Na Jung (Kim Hee Sun) earned her spot in a return-to-work program for career-interrupted moms—despite her husband’s resistance, rivalry with a frenemy from school, and being belittled by a former junior colleague.

In tonight’s episode, Na Jung taps back into the sharp professionalism she once had as a top-earning home shopping host.

In the newly released stills, she’s seen striding confidently with a red basin tucked under her arm, and in another, she beams brightly while holding a scrubber in pink rubber gloves. She’s helping sell handmade scrubbers created by her close friend’s daughter—and the moment she steps up to the sales table, her eyes sparkle and her expressions switch on. In an instant, the legendary “Jo Na Jung, the home-shopping ace” resurfaces.

As this kindergarten flea market reignites her long-buried skills, viewers are eager to see how this moment becomes a turning point in reclaiming her confidence.

The next episode of “No Next Life” airs on November 17 at 10 p.m. KST.

