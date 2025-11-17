Jin Seo Yeon Exudes Unshakable Confidence As She Joins A Dating Program In “No Next Life”

Jin Seo Yeon will be appearing on a dating reality show in “No Next Life”!

“No Next Life” is a new comedy starring Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon as three 41-year-old women who are worn out from the daily grind of parenting and work. As the three friends each set out on new challenges, the drama portrays the confusion and anxiety of entering their 40s in a heartfelt yet humorous way.

Jin Seo Yeon plays Lee Il Li, the deputy editor of a fashion magazine. While she gives sharp, no-nonsense advice about other people’s relationships, she struggles to stay cool when it comes to her own love life.

In the previous episode, Lee Il Li was left stunned when her ex-boyfriend Uhm Jong Do (Moon Yoo Kang) coldly walked away and broke up with her despite her apology, leaving viewers curious about what lies ahead.

In tonight’s episode, Lee Il Li will make a bold move by appearing on a dating program, signaling her counterattack toward her ex-boyfriend. In the newly released stills, Lee Il Li takes part in an interview on a show titled “I’m Back to SOLO.” Dressed in a chic all-white outfit, she exudes confidence as she leads her self-introduction with poise and sharp wit. Fully embodying her reputation as the “straight-shooting unnie” and “dating strategist,” Lee Il Li raises curiosity about what kind of man she might end up with on the program.

To find out, catch the next episode of “No Next Life” on November 17 at 10 p.m. KST!

