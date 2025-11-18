Kim Ji Won, Lee Jung Eun, Son Hyun Joo, And Kim Woo Seok Confirmed For New Medical Drama

SBS’s upcoming drama “Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia” (literal translation) has confirmed its star-studded cast lineup!

On November 18, the production team of “Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia” announced that actors Kim Ji Won, Lee Jung Eun, Son Hyun Joo, and Kim Woo Seok will be starring in the new drama.

Kim Ji Won plays Gye Su Jeong—a genius surgeon dispatched to fill the gap in Guseo University Hospital’s surgical department through Jang Hee Suk’s Doctor Dispatch Agency. In the OR, she is a “mad dog” who lets her skill do all the talking, laying the medical establishment’s corruption on the operating table.

Lee Jung Eun takes on the role of Jang Hee Suk, the money-obsessed head of Jang Hee Suk’s Doctor Dispatch Agency. Though she seems like a fussy, talkative philistine, she is actually a shrewd operator who even leverages her public image for business.

Son Hyun Joo plays Bu Seung Gwon, the director of a branch of Guseo University Hospital who is determined to rebuild a university hospital on the verge of collapse.

Finally, Kim Woo Seok transforms into intern Park Tae Kyung, the only son of a family that runs a large hospital in a major provincial city. His hospital life becomes thoroughly entangled after he meets Gye Su Jeong.

“Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia” is slated to premiere in 2026. Stay tuned for more updates!

