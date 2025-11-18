Watch: 'Culinary Class Wars 2' Announces Premiere Date And Previews Cut-Throat Competition In New Teasers

The hit cooking show “Culinary Class Wars” is coming back with a new season!

On November 18, “Culinary Class Wars 2” unveiled an official poster and teaser announcing its upcoming premiere date of December 16. The intense new poster previews the various mouthwatering cuisines that the chefs will prepare as they go head-to-head in a fierce competition.

Along with the poster, the teaser highlights the competitors’ strong resolve to win. Joining the competition are celebrity chefs including Michelin 2-Star chef LeeJun, Michelin-starred chef Son Jong Won, Korea’s first master of temple cuisine Venerable Sunjae, and Chinese cuisine master Hou Deok Juk.

Check out the teaser below!

“Culinary Class Wars” is a hit Netflix cooking competition that brought together 100 chefs for a heated culinary showdown, where highly skilled “black spoon” non-celebrity chefs went head-to-head with Korea’s top “white spoon” celebrity chefs, all vying for a grand prize of 300 million won (approximately $223,000).

Are you excited for a new season of “Culinary Class Wars”? Stay tuned for updates!

Source (1)



