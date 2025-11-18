Sooyoung, Kim Jae Yeong, And More Immerse Into Their Roles At Script Reading For New Drama “I DOL I”

Upcoming drama “I DOL I” has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session!

“I DOL I” is a mysterious courtroom romance drama as Maeng Se Na (Sooyoung), a virtuous star lawyer and devoted fan, defends her favorite idol Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong) after he is accused of murder.

Sooyoung plays Maeng Se Na, who must prove the innocence of her ultimate bias, Do Ra Ik. Maeng Se Na is known as the “lawyer for villains” because she handles only the criminal cases that others avoid. She also hides an unexpected twist: she is a devoted fan of the popular band Gold Boys. Sooyoung brought range to the role, showing Maeng Se Na as a capable attorney and as an 11-year veteran fan filled with unwavering devotion.

Kim Jae Yeong plays Do Ra Ik, the vocalist of the hugely popular band Gold Boys, who suddenly becomes a murder suspect overnight. Do Ra Ik, an “idol at max level” with flawless talent and personalities, hides a darker side behind his glamorous image. Kim Jae Yeong captured Do Ra Ik’s dramatic shift—from being pulled into an unimaginable murder case to tearing off his mask—with dynamic energy.

Jung Jae Kwang stars as Kwak Byeong Gyun, a cold-blooded prosecutor and the fourth-generation only son of a long-established, prestigious legal family. He shares a troubled past with Maeng Se Na from their school days, and the Do Ra Ik case brings the two into sharp conflict once again.

Choi Hee Jin plays Hong Hye Ju, the second daughter of a chaebol family who seems to have everything but cannot secure what she truly wants.

Kim Hyun Jin adds a lively touch to the series as Park Chung Jae, Maeng Se Na’s dependable ally and a private investigator.

The production team said, “From a search for the truth that moves between fan devotion and suspicion to a heart-fluttering romance, the synergy among the actors that amplifies the genre’s appeal has surpassed expectations,” adding, “You can also look forward to the character work that will come to life through the actors’ fresh transformations.”

Watch a video from the script reading below!

“I DOL I” is scheduled to premiere on December 22 at 10 p.m. KST.

