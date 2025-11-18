Mun Ka Young And Koo Kyo Hwan Gently Stand Side By Side In New Film “Once We Were Us” Poster

Upcoming film “Once We Were Us” has unveiled its first poster!

“Once We Were Us” tells the story of Eun Ho (Koo Kyo Hwan) and Jung Won (Mun Ka Young), who once shared a passionate love, as they unexpectedly reunite after 10 years and revisit memories of their past. The film is a remake of the Chinese film “Us and Them.”

The poster shows the subtle tension between Eun Ho and Jung Won as they stand side by side outdoors after a chance reunion on the airplane. Meeting again after 10 years, they look back on the past, asking, “Why did we break up back then?”

Their moment draws empathy, showing how many breakups, like theirs, start with seemingly trivial reasons that grow into separation.

“Once We Were Us” is set to hit theaters across Korea on December 31.

