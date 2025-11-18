Ji Sung’s Upcoming Drama 'The Judge Returns' Announces Premiere Date With Teaser Poster

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Judge Returns” has unveiled its first poster!

Based on a web novel, “The Judge Returns” follows a corrupt judge, Lee Han Young (Ji Sung), who once lived as a slave to a massive law firm, and travels 10 years back in time. Given a second chance, he seeks justice by punishing great evils.

The poster sets the tone of the drama, showing a blood-stained knife driven deep into a thick law book, depicting Judge Lee Han Young’s firm resolve to use the law as a weapon in the pursuit of justice.

Additionally, the phrase engraved against the dark background, “Justice that stands against the blade,” symbolizes the strong convictions of those who stand against great evil, while highlighting the law book as a symbol of justice that remains steady, even in the face of ruthless attacks of power.

The production team said, “The teaser poster focused on the objects that best convey the message of ‘Justice that stands against the blade.’ By capturing the moment when the law book, symbolizing the judge, meets the knife aimed at Lee Han Young, we visualized the core emotions of the story and the character’s convictions. As the first project to kick off 2026, we ask for your anticipation for ‘The Judge Returns,’ which marks a new beginning.”

“The Judge Returns” is set to premiere on January 2 next year at 9:40 p.m. KST.

