Park Seo Joon Longs For His Past Lover Won Ji An In New Drama 'Surely Tomorrow'

JTBC’s “Surely Tomorrow” has unveiled its main poster ahead of the premiere!

“Surely Tomorrow” is a romantic comedy about former lovers Lee Gyeong Do (Park Seo Joon) and Seo Ji Woo (Won Ji An), who first fell in love at 20 and rekindled their relationship at 28 before breaking up. Years later, they cross paths again—Gyeong Do as a journalist covering an affair scandal and Ji Woo as the wife of the man at the center of it.

The newly released main poster offers a glimpse of Lee Gyeong Do and Seo Ji Woo in the present, now more mature after parting ways twice.

The subtle look in their eyes as they gaze at each other through the glass is striking. Time has passed, and Lee Gyeong Do now carries a somewhat stoic air; faced with the former lover who suddenly appears before him, he wears a composed facial expression. His eyes, lightly damp as if recalling the happy memories he shared with Seo Ji Woo, tug at viewers’ heartstrings.

By contrast, Seo Ji Woo fixes her gaze on Lee Gyeong Do with a wistful facial expression as she replays those longed-for days. Reuniting after a long time with her first love—the only one who stood by her through endlessly lonely times—her face is awash with mixed emotions, making viewers wonder what truly lies in her heart.

Above all, the tagline—“Bit by bit, it became clearer. This is still love”—hints that feelings remain in both their hearts. Though much time has passed since their breakup, attention is focused on whether Lee Gyeong Do and Seo Ji Woo, still reeling from the aftereffects of love, can reignite the fading flame.

“Surely Tomorrow” will premiere on December 6 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

