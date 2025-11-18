Chang Ryul Transforms Into A Refined Music Director In New Drama “Love Me”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Love Me” has unveiled new stills of Chang Ryul in character!

“Love Me” is a remake of a Swedish original series by Josephine Bornebusch that tells the story of a somewhat selfish but perhaps more relatable family, where each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth.

Chang Ryul plays music director Joo Do Hyun, a character with free-spirited sensibility and a sophisticated aura. He is a professional music director recognized in the industry for his skills, known for his straightforward, precise approach with just the right touch of humor.

Once uninterested in romance, he begins to experience small changes in his quiet daily life after meeting Seo Joon Kyung (Seo Hyun Jin), who lives next door. When he sees her loneliness, his heart stirs, and his emotions shift at a speed he has never felt before.

The newly released stills below capture Joo Do Hyun’s subtle charm and signature ease.

The sight of Seo Joon Kyung and Joo Do Hyun sitting across from each other under warm lighting adds to the romantic atmosphere.

The production team said, “Chang Ryul accurately captures the character’s daily rhythm and emotional changes. His chemistry with Seo Hyun Jin is so natural that the romantic storyline feels even more deep.”

“Love Me” is set to premiere on December 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST with two episodes airing consecutively each week.

