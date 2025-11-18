Ahn Eun Jin Is Shocked To Find Jang Ki Yong As Her Interviewer After Their Kiss In “Dynamite Kiss”

SBS’s “Dynamite Kiss” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

Spoilers

Previously in the drama, Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim fell in love after they shared a kiss at the end of the first episode, only to break up due to unavoidable circumstances. At the end of the second episode, Go Da Rim, who pretended to be a mother to get a job—reunited with Ji Hyeok, who had become a team leader at the company she applied to, setting the stage for the beginning of an intense office romance.

The newly released stills depict the unexpected reunion of Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim. The photos show Gong Ji Hyeok seated as an interviewer in the Mother TF Team’s interview room. Ji Hyeok, who had his head lowered as if completely uninterested, suddenly lifts his head in surprise as he focuses on something.

Go Da Rim, on the other hand, enters the interview room as a candidate. For Da Rim, who has trauma related to interviews, just the presence of Gong Ji Hyeok as an interviewer is enough to make her heart drop. Yet, she forces a bright smile, raising curiosity about what will unfold.

In the last photo, Da Rim is seen gripping the doorknob after finishing her interview, looking flustered. Viewers can’t wait to find out what happened inside the interview room. They are also curious to see whether Go Da Rim, who must secure the job at all costs to survive, can overcome the crisis of facing Gong Ji Hyeok—the man she shared an earth-shattering kiss with—and successfully become an office worker.

The production team stated, “Starting from the upcoming third episode, Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim’s office romance will begin in earnest. Their reunion will bring both laughter and heart-fluttering moments amid a web of misunderstandings. Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin infused energy into the drama and their characters with their lively performances. We ask for your keen interest and anticipation.”

The next episode of “Dynamite Kiss” will air on November 19 at 9 p.m. KST.

