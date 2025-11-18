Watch: Kang Tae Oh, Kim Se Jeong, And More Deliver Passionate Performances On Set Of “Moon River”

MBC’s “Moon River” has unveiled a new making-of video from its third and fourth episodes!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance drama that follows Crown Prince Lee Gang (Kang Tae Oh), a man who has lost his smile, and Park Dal I (Kim Se Jeong), a traveling merchant who has lost her memory. When their souls mysteriously switch, they are forced to live each other’s lives while concealing their secret.

Spoilers

The new making-of video captures the cast’s dedication as they bring the story to life. In one scene, Dal I tends to an injured Lee Gang. During rehearsal, the two actors worked closely with each other, discussing how Kang Tae Oh should hug Kim Se Jeong despite their positions—one lying on the rocks and the other sitting beside him.

The mood shifts in a later emotional scene, when Dal I senses that Lee Gang may be searching for traces of his late consort in her. Kim Se Jeong and Kang Tae Oh talk through their characters’ feelings between takes with the director. Even from behind the camera, their focus is clear.

Another moment shows Kim Woo Hee (Hong Su Zu) placing a sword at Dal I’s throat as Lee Woon (Lee Sin Young) and Lee Gang rush in to stop her. Off camera, the actors repeatedly check on Kim Se Jeong and discuss how much force their characters would realistically use on the sword. Their attention to detail highlights their commitment to making the scene convincing.

As filming for Episode 4’s final sequence begins, Kim Se Jeong shows consideration for Kang Tae Oh, who must deliver an emotional outburst that sends both characters into the water. She gently tells him he can hold eye contact with her if it helps him stay grounded.

Despite the heavy emotions in the drama, the behind-the-scenes video shows a light atmosphere on set. Between takes, Kim Se Jeong, Kang Tae Oh, and the rest of the cast tease one another, crack jokes, and check in with each other—showing the camaraderie behind their on-screen chemistry.

Watch the full making-of video below!

The next episode of “Moon River” airs November 21 at 9:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, catch up on all the episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now