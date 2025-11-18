Lee Jung Jae Unexpectedly Encounters Lim Ji Yeon At Secondhand Transaction Meetup In 'Nice To Not Meet You'

tvN’s “Nice to Not Meet You” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Nice to Not Meet You” is a romantic comedy about the love-hate relationship between Lim Hyeon Jun (Lee Jung Jae), an A-list actor who has lost touch with his roots, and Wi Jeong Sin (Lim Ji Yeon), a justice-obsessed, award-winning political journalist who gets demoted to the entertainment desk.

Spoilers

Previously, Lim Hyeon Jun took a step closer by offering Wi Jeong Sin a heartfelt apology. However, he ran up against Wi Jeong Sin’s emotional wall, and the distance between them quickly snapped back to where it had been.

Amidst this situation, the newly released photos capture yet another chance encounter between Lim Hyeon Jun and Wi Jeong Sin, hinting at a turn in their relationship. The two cross paths at a secondhand transaction meetup and are startled out of their wits.

The next image of the pair holding their breath on a stakeout in a car is equally intriguing. The two survey the scene as if they have stumbled upon a massive scoop.

The production team commented, “Episode 6, which airs today (November 18), will tell the story that unfolds after Lim Hyeon Jun and Wi Jeong Sin’s secondhand deal. As a connection they thought would be a one-off continues, the unpredictable events that await Lim Hyeon Jun and Wi Jeong Sin in their everyday lives should prove fascinating.”

The next episode of “Nice to Not Meet You” airs on November 18 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

