Watch: Stray Kids' Characters SKZOO Teases Collaboration With "Zootopia 2"
An exciting new collaboration is coming!
On November 18, Stray Kids unveiled a new “coming soon” video announcing the collaboration between their character brand SKZOO and upcoming Disney movie “Zootopia 2.” The collaboration teaser also hints, “Plus, look for SKZOO easter eggs hidden in ‘Zootopia 2!'”
Check out the adorable teaser video below!
The SKZOO and “Zootopia 2” collaboration pop-up will take place at +LECT in Seongsu from November 25 to December 7. Merchandise will also be available online through the FANS SHOP.
“Zootopia 2” premieres in theaters on November 26.