Lee Chae Min Talks About The Popularity of “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” His Hopes For The New Year, And More

Lee Chae Min recently teamed up with Harper’s Bazaar Korea for a pictorial and interview!

The photo shoot was conducted in collaboration with French luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

In the accompanying interview, Lee Chae Min shared his thoughts on the photo shoot, saying, “I’m not usually the type to dress up much. But recently, I’ve become more interested in fashion. Still, I’m not someone who’s used to wearing nice clothes and taking photos, so I inevitably get quite nervous on photo shoot days. Fortunately, I tend to adapt quickly on set. After the first couple of shots, I loosen up. Today was no different.”

Regarding the overwhelming love he received from the drama “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” he commented, “At first, it was hard to adjust to the change. After each broadcast, reactions came immediately—it was absolute chaos. Now that the show is over, I have time to build up step by step at my own pace, and all I want is to show a better version of myself. I tell myself not to stay in one place.”

As for his hopes for the new year, he shared, “I wish for things to stay just as they are now, with good people around me. This is almost my only wish for the new year, and it’s something I think I’ll keep wishing for two or three years from now. I’m not very outgoing, but I’m surrounded by nothing but good people. This is a source of pride for me. I met so many wonderful people this year. Looking back, there’s nothing I’m more grateful and happy about than this.”

Lee Chae Min’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the December issue of Harper’s Bazaar Korea.

