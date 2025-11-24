Soompi & Viki Staff Talk: What Is Your Favorite K-Drama Of All Time?

For this edition of Soompi & Viki Staff talk, some of our staff members dish on the ultimate question: What is your favorite K-drama of all time?

Here are the responses to the big question:

This is such a difficult question as someone who has watched hundreds of K-dramas over the years, and I debated on my answer until the very last moment. I think my final choice though has to be “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim,” an unforgettable drama for rom-com lovers like me. The romance between narcissistic chaebol Lee Young Joon (Park Seo Joon) and his secretary Kim Mi So (Park Min Young) has all the best K-drama cliches woven together, and the actors’ sizzling chemistry along with plenty of comic relief make it one of the best K-drama rom-coms that I will never get sick of watching over and over again.

Watch “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim”:

My favorite K-drama is “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God,” which is far more than a typical fantasy romance. Starring Gong Yoo as the immortal Goblin and Kim Go Eun as the only bride destined to end his eternal life, the drama weaves a tale that is both emotionally profound and visually captivating. What makes this drama remarkable is how it captures the essence of love in many different forms—not only romantic love, but also friendships, family bonds, and the profound beauty of life itself. Through its poetic storytelling and the cast’s unforgettable performances, this drama stayed with me long after the final scene and still continues to do so until this day!

Watch “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God”:

I watched “Descendants of the Sun” for the first time during the COVID-19 lockdown. Since I was working abroad, the unique setting of the drama and the main characters’ professions were fascinating enough to capture my attention from the beginning. The fate-like encounters and the romance between Captain Yoo Si Jin (Song Joong Ki) and Dr. Kang Mo Yeon (Song Hye Kyo) kept me on the edge of my seat. Their relationship, marked by sacrifice, loyalty, and emotional intensity, really made the drama not only thrilling but also touching. I also loved the compelling romance between the second couple Sergeant Seo Dae Young (Jin Goo) and First Lieutenant Yoon Myung Joo (Kim Ji Won)! “Descendants of the Sun” is definitely an unforgettable K-drama that I can rewatch endlessly.

Watch “Descendants of the Sun”:

An undeniable smash hit from 2024, all the K-drama fans fell in love with Byeon Woo Seok‘s Ryu Sun Jae and Kim Hye Yoon‘s Im Sol, and it’s easy to see why. The actors character portrayals are irresistibly charming, tender, and heartbreaking all at once, and their chemistry is pure magic. The story is lighthearted on the surface, yet it tugs deeply at your heart with its bittersweet twists, making you laugh, cry, and fall in love all over again. Once you start “Lovely Runner,” you’ll understand why it is an all-time favorite drama of so many people including myself!

Watch “Lovely Runner”:

Although it aired just this year, I think “My Dearest Nemesis” starring Mun Ka Young and Choi Hyun Wook is already my favorite K-drama. “My Dearest Nemesis” is a romantic comedy-drama with a rivals-to-lovers twist. The story follows two people who start off as complete opposites—constantly clashing, teasing, and trying to outdo one another—but as they spend more time together, they find out they had a connection from when they were younger, and their relationship slowly shifts into something unexpectedly romantic. It’s packed with heartfelt moments and just the right amount of tension, making it a fresh take on the classic “enemies to lovers” theme.

Watch “My Dearest Nemesis”:

It’s hard to explain the exact rush of excitement I felt while watching the unexpected twists and turns of “While You Were Sleeping.” The drama follows the story of Nam Hong Joo (Suzy), who has the power to see the future but is powerless to stop the events from happening. However, her life takes a huge turn when she meets prosecutor Jung Jae Chan (Lee Jong Suk), who saves Nam Hong Joo in a peculiar turn of events. The two develop a bond built on trust that only they understand, creating stellar chemistry as they showcase their capability as a power duo. The perfect way the plot all falls into place left me with chills throughout the drama!

Watch “While You Were Sleeping”:

