aespa’s Karina Named Ambassador For Chanel Beauty

aespa’s Karina’s first pictorial as the new ambassador for Chanel Beauty has been revealed!

On November 18, it was announced that Karina has been named the new face of Chanel Beauty.

To mark the occasion, her debut pictorial with the brand was released through W Korea. According to Chanel Beauty, Karina brought her own interpretation to the brand’s long-standing theme of “natural beauty,” expressing a charm that feels both effortless and confident. Her signature elegance, paired with her refined sense of style, creates a look that is mature, composed, and captivating.

Beginning with this shoot, Karina and Chanel Beauty will be launching various collaborative campaigns together, presenting new facets of beauty through upcoming projects.

Karina’s first Chanel Beauty pictorial is available in the November issue of W Korea, as well as on the brand’s official website, Instagram, YouTube, and other digital platforms.

Check out the photos below!

Source (1)