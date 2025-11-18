Kim Hee Sun Hosts Her First Home-Shopping Broadcast As An Intern In “No Next Life”

TV Chosun’s “No Next Life” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“No Next Life” is a new comedy starring Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon as three 41-year-old women who are worn out from the daily grind of parenting and work. As the three friends each set out on new challenges, the drama portrays the confusion and anxiety of entering their 40s in a heartfelt yet humorous way.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Jo Na Jung (Kim Hee Sun) could not hide her joy after earning a spot in a return-to-work program for career-interrupted moms—despite her husband Noh Won Bin (Yoon Bak’s) objections. The episode also showed Noh Won Bin sending a text message refusing to meet with Kim Seon Min (Seo Eun Young).

In tonight’s episode, despite being an intern, Jo Na Jung is urgently deployed to handle an unexpected situation. In the newly released stills, she is seen rushing to the camera for an apple sales broadcast. In one image, she is reviewing and rehearsing her sales pitch even while getting her makeup done. In another, she is seen selling apples live on air, wearing a red scarf and apron. Can Na Jung achieve a successful result despite her intern status?

The production team stated, “Through her fearless and passionate performance, Kim Hee Sun brings authenticity to the character of Jo Na Jung. Watch how Na Jung goes all out to reclaim her past glory and fulfill her dreams, despite being just an intern.”

The next episode of “No Next Life” airs on November 18 at 10 p.m. KST.

