Song Kang Announced As New Ambassador For LOEWE

Song Kang has become the new face of LOEWE!

On November 18, the Spanish luxury fashion house LOEWE announced that Song Kang has been appointed as its new ambassador, expressing, “We look forward to this new journey with him.”

LOEWE stated, “Song Kang, who captivates the screen with his powerful presence and distinctive style, is one of the most sought-after actors in Korea today and is greatly loved by global fans.”

Song Kang shared his thoughts, saying, “I’ve been fascinated by LOEWE’s creative approach to craftsmanship and leather. As an actor, experimentation and staying true to my artistic foundation are both important to me, so I’m truly delighted to embark on this new journey with LOEWE, a brand where artistry and sensitivity coexist.”

Congratulations to Song Kang!

