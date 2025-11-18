Shin Hae Sun And Na In Woo In Talks For New Webtoon-Based Rom-Com Drama

Shin Hae Sun and Na In Woo may be teaming up for a new romantic comedy!

On November 18, OSEN and MyDaily reported that Shin Hae Sun and Na In Woo will be starring in the upcoming Netflix original series “1/24” (literal title).

In response to the reports, Shin Hae Sun’s agency Management Siseon stated, “Shin Hae Sun is positively reviewing her appearance in ‘1/24.’”

Meanwhile, Na In Woo’s agency HANADA Company commented, “Na In Woo has received an offer to star in the Netflix original series ‘1/24’ and is currently reviewing it.”

Based on the popular webtoon “An Hour of Romance,” “1/24” is a romantic comedy that tells the story of a man and woman who carry similar yet different emotional scars—and who find themselves mysteriously switching souls for one random hour each day. As they navigate this unexpected link, the two slowly begin to fall in love.

The drama will be helmed by director Kim Sang Hyub of “Extraordinary You,” “True Beauty,” and “Melancholia.”

Shin Hae Sun has been offered the role of Cha Joo Ahn, a legendary variety show PD who believes that giving her all to every challenge is the only way to live without regrets.

Na In Woo is in talks to play Yoon Do Jin, a genius tennis player with a record unmatched in Korean sports history. Gifted with extraordinary talent but burdened with profound loss, he is a character shaped by both brilliance and heartbreak.

Stay tuned for more updates!

