Lee Soo Geun, Eun Ji Won, And Kyuhyun Dive Into Wild Safari Adventure With Peak Bickering Chemistry In “Three Idiots In Kenya”

Just one week before its premiere, Netflix’s new variety show “Three Idiots in Kenya” has dropped a new set of stills!

“Three Idiots in Kenya” follows the hilarious adventures of Lee Soo Geun, Eun Ji Won, and Kyuhyun as they embark on a chaotic and wild safari adventure across Kenya.

The trio—practically a longtime “family” at this point—set off on a journey packed with once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Viewers can look forward to Kenya’s breathtaking landscapes, vibrant wildlife, and all the unexpected moments that come with traveling together.

Adding to the fun are the members’ quick-witted back-and-forth interactions in unpredictable situations. PD Na Young Suk commented, “The charm of traveling comes from unexpected situations and the members’ chemistry as they respond to them. Since both the members and staff have worked together for a long time, every moment was enjoyable.”

PD Kim Ye Seul added, “Soo Geun’s sharp humor, Ji Won’s playful nature, and Kyuhyun’s calm bluntness are the most entertaining. They bicker, look after each other, and argue about who’s right, creating nonstop events throughout filming. Since it’s been a while since the three teamed up, their ‘leveled-up chemistry’ will definitely bring big laughs.”

Kenya itself becomes a major highlight in the show. Once they step onto the sweeping grasslands, the members set out in search of the safari “Big Five.” Even Eun Ji Won—with all his animal trivia—along with Lee Soo Geun, Kyuhyun, and the crew couldn’t contain their awe. The members also explore downtown Nairobi, and their enthusiastic dive into local Kenyan cuisine is also set to heighten the adventure.

Throughout their trip, PD Na Young Suk’s signature variety show games appear one after another, adding to the laughs. From classic hits like “continue the word” and the “zombie game” to brand-new missions, the trip is packed with nonstop challenges that highlight the trio’s chaotic yet strangely cooperative teamwork.

“Three Idiots in Kenya” will premiere on November 25, with Episodes 1 to 3 released that day and Episodes 4 to 6 following on December 2.

