Jang Haneum's Agency Threatens Legal Action Against Malicious Rumors And Fake Images

Jang Haneum’s agency has issued a stern warning against false rumors and maliciously fabricated images of the artist.

On November 18, ES NATION released the following statement threatening to take legal action to protect the former “BOYS II PLANET” contestant:

Hello, this is ES NATION.

Recently, falsehoods and fabricated images of our artist have been spreading online, and we are aware of the seriousness of the situation.

Everything we have confirmed so far has been clear falsehoods, and they are rumors that have been produced with malicious intent based on fabricated and edited material.

This kind of act is clearly a violation of the law and a serious defamation of our artist’s character, and we will not condone any form of slander, distortion of facts, or spreading of falsehoods.

We have already carefully reviewed the related facts, and we are informing you that we are prepared to immediately take all possible legal measures, including filing criminal complaints, against all actions such as the spreading of falsehoods, the creation or redistribution of malicious posts, and the creation or distribution of fabricated material.

Groundless speculation and libel about an artist is absolutely not something to be taken lightly and is a clear violation of the law.

In order to protect our artist’s rights and reputation, we will continue to respond with strong action in the future as well.

We also ask fans not to be swayed by malicious rumors, and we ask for our generous understanding in regards to our stance to protect our artist.

Additionally, in instances where unverified content is thoughtlessly consumed or shared, it can lead to unintended problems, so we ask for your careful interest and support.

We will continue to consider protecting our artist, along with the fans whom our artist loves most, our top priority in the future as well.

We promise to take firm action, without any settlements or leniency, against any groundless, malicious rumors or illegal acts that threaten this.

Thank you.