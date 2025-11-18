PLAVE Breaks Their 1st-Week Sales Record As 'PLBBUU' Sells Over 1 Million Copies

PLAVE has another “million-seller” album to their name!

Last week, the virtual boy group made their return with their second single album “PLBBUU” and its feel-good title track “BBUU!” on November 10.

According to Hanteo Chart, PLAVE achieved the highest first-week sales of their career thus far with the new single album. In the first week of its release (November 10 to 16), “PLBBUU” sold an impressive total of 1,095,634 copies—breaking PLAVE’s previous first-week sales record of 1,038,308 set by their mini album “Caligo Pt.1” earlier this year.

Notably, “Caligo Pt.1” made PLAVE the first virtual idol group ever to have an album surpass 1 million first-week sales.

Congratulations to PLAVE on their successful comeback!