WEi Releases Statement On Kim Yo Han And Jang Dae Hyeon's Participation In Upcoming Group Activities

WEI’s agency has issued a statement regarding Kim Yo Han’s and Jang Dae Hyeon’s participation in the group’s upcoming activities.

On November 18, OUI Entertainment announced that both Kim Yo Han’s and Jang Dae Hyeon’s participation in group activities will be limited in the future.

The agency explained that because Jang Dae Hyeon is preparing to enlist in the military in 2026, he will only be participating in “pre-coordinated domestic activities” starting in January.

Additionally, because Kim Yo Han is currently preparing for his next acting project, he will be sitting out group activities after December 8.

Both Kim Yo Han and Jang Dae Hyeon will continue to fully participate in WEi’s activities up until those dates.

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello.

This is OUI Entertainment. Thank you to the RUi [WEi’s fandom] who always give their love to WEi. WEi member Jang Dae Hyeon is scheduled to fulfill his mandatory military service in 2026.

Therefore, his [upcoming] scheduled activities, including fan signing events for [WEi’s] 8th mini album “Wonderland” and Japan release events, will proceed without any issues. However, starting this January, he will only be participating in pre-coordinated domestic activities. WEi member Kim Yo Han has his next [acting] project lined up.

Therefore, his upcoming scheduled activities, including fan signing events for [WEi’s] 8th mini album “Wonderland” and Japan release events, will proceed without any issues. However, he will only be participating through the group’s Beijing schedule on December 8. We will make a separate statement at a later time regarding the details of Jang Dae Hyeon’s military enlistment and Kim Yo Han’s next project. We ask for RUi’s generous understanding. Thank you.

