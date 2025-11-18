'As You Stood By' And Kim You Jung Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

Netflix’s “As You Stood By” was the most buzzed-about drama of the week!

This week, “As You Stood By” rose to No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “As You Stood By” top the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but both of its leads made a strong showing on the list of the most buzzworthy drama members, where Lee Yoo Mi and Jeon So Nee took No. 2 and No. 3 respectively.

Meanwhile, No. 1 on the actor list went to Kim You Jung, the star of TVING’s “Dear X”—which ranked No. 3 on this week’s drama list.

tvN’s “Typhoon Family” stayed strong at No. 2 on the drama list, and star 2PM’s Lee Junho came in at No. 4 on this week’s actor list.

Disney+’s “The Manipulated” took No. 4 on the drama list, with leads Ji Chang Wook and EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.) ranking No. 5 and No. 7 on the actor list.

JTBC’s “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” held steady at No. 5 on the drama list, and Ryu Seung Ryong also maintained his position at No. 6 on the actor list.

MBC’s “Moon River” climbed to No. 6 on the drama list this week, while leads Kim Se Jeong and Kang Tae Oh rose to No. 9 and No. 10 respectively on the actor list.

SBS’s “Would You Marry Me” ranked No. 7 on the drama list in its final week on air, while SBS’s new rom-com “Dynamite Kiss” debuted at No. 8.

Finally, TV Chosun’s “No Next Life” debuted at No. 9 on the drama list, and star Kim Hee Sun entered the actor list at No. 8.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Netflix “As You Stood By” tvN “Typhoon Family” TVING “Dear X” Disney+ “The Manipulated” JTBC “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” MBC “Moon River” SBS “Would You Marry Me” SBS “Dynamite Kiss” TV Chosun “No Next Life” tvN “Nice to Not Meet You”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Kim You Jung (“Dear X”) Lee Yoo Mi (“As You Stood By”) Jeon So Nee (“As You Stood By”) Lee Junho (“Typhoon Family”) Ji Chang Wook (“The Manipulated”) Ryu Seung Ryong (“The Dream Life of Mr. Kim”) Doh Kyung Soo (“The Manipulated”) Kim Hee Sun (“No Next Life”) Kim Se Jeong (“Moon River”) Kang Tae Oh (“Moon River”)

