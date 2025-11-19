Watch: Lawyer Sooyoung Unexpectedly Encounters Her Favorite Star Kim Jae Yeong As A Murder Suspect In “I DOL I” Teasers

Upcoming drama “I DOL I” has unveiled its first poster and teaser!

“I DOL I” is a mysterious courtroom romance drama as Maeng Se Na (Sooyoung), a virtuous star lawyer and devoted fan, defends her favorite idol Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong) after he is accused of murder.

Maeng Se Na is a star attorney who must prove the innocence of her ultimate bias, Do Ra Ik. She is a top-tier lawyer who takes on cases others avoid and wins every time, while being a passionate fan of the popular band Gold Boys.

Do Ra Ik is the vocalist of Gold Boys and Maeng Se Na’s favorite member, who suddenly plummets from stardom and becomes a murder suspect. Living a life that hides darkness behind glamour, he faces upheaval when he becomes entangled in a murder case.

The poster shows a giant electronic billboard of Do Ra Ik, once glamorous but now stained with red traces of terror. Standing before it is lawyer Maeng Se Na, who has been a fan of Do Ra Ik for 11 years. The sticky note in her hand hints at her fan devotion.

The tagline, “My bias with the killer smile becomes a murder suspect,” teases the story of these two people, who go from fan and star to lawyer and suspect.

The first teaser video released alongside it shows Maeng Se Na instantly switching into full-on Gold Boys fan mode the moment her work ends. The contrast between her on-and off-duty life stands out.

However, the place where she encounters her ultimate bias, Do Ra Ik—the ray of light in her everyday life—is not under glamorous spotlights, but in an unexpected setting: a lawyer-client consultation room.

After Do Ra Ik’s cry, “It’s absolutely not true!” Maeng Se Na’s narration follows: “I never imagined we would meet as a lawyer and a murder suspect.” Her words suggest an unpredictable connection.

Whether Maeng Se Na can prove Do Ra Ik’s innocence while she wavers between devotion and doubt remains to be seen.

Watch the full teaser below!

“I DOL I” is scheduled to premiere on December 22 at 10 p.m. KST.

