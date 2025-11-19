Ji Sung Gets A Second Chance To Redeem Himself As A Corrupt Judge In New Drama “The Judge Returns”

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Judge Returns” has unveiled its first glimpse of Ji Sung in character!

Based on a web novel, “The Judge Returns” follows a corrupt judge, Lee Han Young (Ji Sung), who once lived as a slave to a massive law firm, and travels 10 years back in time. Given a second chance, he seeks justice by punishing great evils.

Ji Sung plays Lee Han Young, a subservient judge at Haenal Law Firm who once chased power. After getting caught up in a case following his mother’s death, he is suddenly labeled a criminal. Suffering an unjust death, he is sent back 10 years to his time as a solo judge. Reborn, he sets out to leave behind his tarnished past as a corrupt judge and to fight for justice.

The stills highlight Ji Sung’s wide range of acting. In his robe, his cold gaze captures the icy character of Lee Han Young.

In contrast, his performance in prison clothes, as he protests his innocence, hints at his explosive acting skills.

True to his reputation as a master of method acting, Ji Sung is expected to carefully portray Lee Han Young’s emotional changes after returning 10 years to the past, the challenges he will face, and the resulting evolution of his character. In addition, Ji Sung will show tense chemistry with Park Hee Soon and Won Jin Ah, moving between ally and adversary.

The production team said, “As this marks Ji Sung’s return to MBC after 10 years, he is approaching filming with full dedication. We hope viewers will show a lot of interest in Ji Sung, who has fully become the character of Lee Han Young.” They added, “Please watch with anticipation to see how Lee Han Young, given a chance to start anew, will face the powers that once oppressed him.”

“The Judge Returns” is set to premiere on January 2, 2026 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

