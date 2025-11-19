'Family Matters' Reported To Return With Season 2 + Ryu Seung Bum's Agency Confirms He Will Not Be Joining The Cast

Coupang Play’s original series “Family Matters” is reportedly moving forward with its plans for Season 2, but Ryu Seung Bum will not be starring.

On November 19, a media outlet reported that Coupang Play’s “Family Matters” will be producing a second season.

According to the report, directors Kim Gok and Kim Sun, who helmed Season 1, are stepping away, and Kim Jung Min who wrote the screenplay for “Family Matters” will make his directorial debut with this project.

In addition, while the lead actors who headlined the previous installment are considering returning, Ryu Seung Bum will not be starring in the show.

In response to the report, Ryu Seung Bum’s agency Y1 Entertainment stated, “Ryu Seung Bum will not be starring in ‘Family Matters 2.'”

“Family Matters” tells the story of a mother with the special ability to freely edit people’s memories. Using her powers, she teams up with her family to wreak havoc on bad guys.

