Cho Jun Young Attempts To Gain Approval From Park Ji Hu’s Younger Brother Ki Eun Yoo In “Spirit Fingers”

“Spirit Fingers” has shared new stills from its upcoming episodes!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Spirit Fingers” is a healing youth romance that follows a group of young people as they embark on a colorful journey to discover their true colors.

Spoilers

Previously, Song U Yeon (Park Ji Hu) and Nam Gi Jeong (Cho Jun Young) finally realize their feelings for each other and become a couple. After overcoming misunderstandings and conflicts, they share a hug and are about to begin a sweet romance—only to face an unexpected obstacle. U Yeon’s younger brother, Song Woo Dol (Ki Eun Yoo), happens to catch them on a date.

In the upcoming episode, Woo Dol’s strong presence casts a shadow over the growing romance between U Yeon and Gi Jeong. Woo Dol openly shows his hostility, telling his sister, “You have a boyfriend? I don’t like him,” and pushing Gi Jeong away with all his strength.

In response, Gi Jeong prepares a secret move to win Woo Dol’s approval, putting aside his pride and expressing his heartfelt love to U Yeon, saying, “I can be silly for you as much as I need to.”

In the stills, Gi Jeong appears in a bear costume, timed to match Woo Dol’s dismissal from school. He even challenges Woo Dol to an unexpected face-off. However, despite Gi Jeong’s ambitious plan, the situation is far from simple. Whether Gi Jeong can break through the high wall of elite elementary student Woo Dol and earn recognition as a good older brother remains a key point of interest in his challenging mission.

The production team said, “Episodes 9 and 10 will show the fresh and exciting romance of U Yeon and Gi Jeong, who have just become a couple, along with a lighthearted episode featuring younger brother Woo Dol, who resists him. Look forward to Gi Jeong’s pure love, willing to make a fool of himself for U Yeon, and to how the characters’ relationships gradually change because of him.”

The next episodes of “Spirit Fingers” will be released on November 19.

In the meantime, catch up with “Spirit Fingers” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)