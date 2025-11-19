Jung Kyung Ho Talks About His Character In Upcoming Drama 'Pro Bono'

Jung Kyung Ho has shared his thoughts on his upcoming drama “Pro Bono”!

“Pro Bono” is a chaotic courtroom drama about a materialistic judge obsessed with success who unexpectedly becomes a public interest lawyer. Jung Kyung Ho will star as Kang David, a former judge who winds up trapped in a large law firm’s overlooked pro bono team, which earns zero revenue.

On why he chose to star in the drama, Jung Kyung Ho shared, “I was drawn to the story of Kang David, a materialistic judge who joins a pro bono team and gradually changes and grows as he begins to care for the public good.”

He also mentioned what he found appealing about his character, saying, “Kang David has a unique charm in the way he persuades others with his own logic. When you listen to him, you naturally find yourself drawn into what he’s saying.”

Regarding how he prepared for the role, Jung Kyung Ho revealed that he focused most on capturing the character’s gradual transformation over time. He stated, “I wanted to naturally show the shifts in his emotional arc and attitude as a self-centered and materialistic person transforms into someone who cares about others and the public good.”

He continued, “I adjusted even the smallest details, like the tone of his voice, facial expressions, and breathing, to match the flow.”

When asked about similarities between him and Kang David, he remarked, “Since Kang David is a character who changes after joining the pro bono team, he’s not exactly a nice person by nature.” He added jokingly, “So I don’t think we have much in common.”

Finally, Jung Kyung Ho heightened anticipation for the drama by sharing what viewers can look forward to. He commented, “Early on in the drama, the bickering scenes that unfold when Kang David joins the pro bono team will be one of the show’s highlights. Please give the show lots of interest and love.”

“Pro Bono” will premiere on December 6 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jung Kyung Ho’s recent drama “Oh My Ghost Clients” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)