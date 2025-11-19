Ha Jung Woo, Lee Ha Nee, Kong Hyo Jin, And Kim Dong Wook Sit Together But Radiate Different Emotions In New Film “The People Upstairs”

Upcoming film “The People Upstairs” has released new stills!

Directed by Ha Jung Woo, “The People Upstairs” tells the unpredictable events that unfold when a couple living upstairs (Ha Jung Woo and Lee Ha Nee) and a couple living downstairs (Kong Hyo Jin and Kim Dong Wook) sit down for an awkward dinner after a series of nightly noise disputes between floors.

The newly released stills show four people sitting together in the same space. The still reveals the tone of the conversation, the tension between different emotions, and the hidden desires that fill the room.

In particular, the dinner scene, where the two couples face each other at a housewarming, looks calm on the surface but carries subtle, unpredictable undercurrents, hinting that the meal and tea time will be far from ordinary.

The film openly explores the emotional distance, cracks in relationships, and intensity of desire that any couple might experience. Director Ha Jung Woo drew out the full range of actors’ talents through a tightly woven mix of dialogue and emotion, combined with dynamic direction in a confined space.

“The People Upstairs” will hit theaters across Korea on December 3.

