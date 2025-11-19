Won Ji An And Lee El Are Sisters With Opposite Personalities In New Drama “Surely Tomorrow”

JTBC’s “Surely Tomorrow” has unveiled new stills featuring Won Ji An and Lee El!

“Surely Tomorrow” is a romantic comedy about former lovers Lee Gyeong Do (Park Seo Joon) and Seo Ji Woo (Won Ji An), who first fell in love at 20 and rekindled their relationship at 28 before breaking up. Years later, they cross paths again—Gyeong Do as a journalist covering an affair scandal and Ji Woo as the wife of the man at the center of it.

Won Ji An plays Seo Ji Woo, the second daughter of Jarim Apparel and a celebrity who constantly draws public attention with her frank personality and confident demeanor.

After her husband’s infidelity scandal, she finally secured the divorce she had long wanted, gaining complete freedom. She lives at the center of public attention every day.

Lee El plays her older sister Seo Ji Yeon, the CEO of Jarim Apparel and the eldest daughter, known for her calm and intelligent presence. She takes special care of her younger sister, who has a completely opposite personality, and leads the company out of a strong sense of responsibility to protect Jarim Apparel.

Ji Yeon, who has closely witnessed Ji Woo fall in love with and part ways from her first love Gyeong Do, shows her true older sister side by stepping in for anything that benefits her sister.

The two are expected to show the chemistry of real-life sisters, who bicker over small things but ultimately look out for each other first. Anticipation for their on-screen synergy is high as the lively Ji Woo and dependable Ji Yeon are set to add extra fun to the romance-centered story.

“Surely Tomorrow” will premiere on December 6 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

