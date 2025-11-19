Ahn Eun Jin Stands Her Ground Against Jang Ki Yong In “Dynamite Kiss”

SBS’s “Dynamite Kiss” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

Spoilers

Previously in the drama, Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim fell in love after sharing a kiss at the end of the first episode, only to part due to unavoidable circumstances. After their separation, Gong Ji Hyeok searched desperately for Go Da Rim with no success. However, at the end of the second episode, the two reunited unexpectedly. Da Rim pretended to be married with a child to get a job at a company that sells baby products, only to encounter Ji Hyeok, who had become a team leader at that company and was one of her interviewers.

The newly released stills depict the aftermath of Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim’s unexpected reunion. Go Da Rim joins the Mother TF Team at the childcare product company where Gong Ji Hyeok works, with Gong Ji Hyeok firmly believing she is married with a child. In the released photos, Gong Ji Hyeok, who is unable to contain his anger in front of Go Da Rim, is captured glaring at her, while Da Rim is seen stepping back with a mixture of embarrassment and confusion on her face.

From Gong Ji Hyeok’s perspective, it is absurd that the woman who disappeared on him after they shared an earth-shattering kiss is now supposedly married with a child. He ultimately tells her to “get lost!” However, Go Da Rim, determined to keep the job at all costs to survive, refuses to back down. Unlike the previous photos where she looks intimidated, the photo below show her firing back at a visibly frustrated Ji Hyeok with a defiant expression.

The production team stated, “The office romance between Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim begins in earnest as they reunite as team leader and team member. Due to the misunderstanding that Da Rim is a mother, Gong Ji Hyeok experiences an emotional rollercoaster and repeatedly gets into ridiculous situations at the company. Viewers can also look forward to the sparkling chemistry between Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin.”

The next episode of “Dynamite Kiss” will air on November 19 at 9 p.m. KST.

