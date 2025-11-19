Lee Si Woo And TWICE’s Dahyun Navigate Growing Feelings After A Lifelong Friendship In “Love Me”

“Love Me” has shared new stills of Lee Si Woo and TWICE’s Dahyun!

“Love Me” is a remake of a Swedish original series by Josephine Bornebusch that tells the story of a somewhat selfish but perhaps more relatable family, where each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth.

Lee Si Woo stars as Seo Joon Seo, a grad student who naively dreams of romance, while Dahyun plays Ji Hye On, an editor at a publishing company who aspires to become a novelist. The two will portray the delicate emotions of youth as they navigate the blurry line between friendship and love, having been inseparable friends since kindergarten.

Joon Seo is the classic youngest child who always wants to give and receive constant reassurance in love. But with nearly a 10-year age gap between him and his older sister Seo Joon Kyung (Seo Hyun Jin), he’s never truly connected with her emotionally. Moreover, after a sudden accident that cast a shadow over the family, he drifted even further away.

Although he’s currently in graduate school, he’s anxious about his future, which feels directionless. In those moments, the one person who always listened to his worries was Hye On—someone who has become more like family than his actual family.

Hye On, unlike the still-immature Joon Seo, is someone who takes responsibility for her own life. Since childhood, she found solace in books, and now works at a publishing company while nurturing her dream of becoming a novelist. Because Joon Kyung is much older and not particularly affectionate, Hye On has been the one looking after Joon Seo since they were young—and she knows everything about him, especially when it comes to his love life. But at some point, she begins to realize that the feelings she holds for him are no longer just friendship.

Joon Seo and Hye On are so familiar with each other that they come and go from each other’s personal spaces without hesitation. The newly released stills perfectly capture the natural comfort that only long-time friends can share—the easy banter, the playful exchanges, the complete lack of awkwardness even in close proximity. But beneath that familiarity lies a subtle question: Are these feelings really just friendship? Having been by each other’s side for so long, they are only now starting to recognize the emotional shift that could change everything between them.

The production team shared, “Lee Si Woo delicately portrayed Joon Seo’s complex inner world, where anxiety, idealism, and immaturity coexist. Dahyun naturally expressed Hye On’s warmth and the subtle tremors of her emotions. Their fresh yet emotionally rich chemistry brings a special charm to this youth-focused storyline.”

They continued, “Joon Seo and Hye On are so used to being in each other’s lives that they only confront their subtle emotional changes much later. Their moments on the border between friendship and love will be drawn with sincerity and realism. Please stay tuned to see what choices the two ultimately make.”

“Love Me” is set to premiere on December 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST with two episodes airing consecutively each week.

