“Taxi Driver 3” Unveils Mysterious Silhouettes Of Its Ruthless New Villains In New Posters

SBS’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Taxi Driver 3” has unveiled special posters featuring the powerful villains who will shake up the upcoming season!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Taxi Driver” is a series about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law.

The newly released posters hint at the arrival of even more ruthless criminals set to shake up Season 3. Even in silhouette, the six villains project an intimidating presence, heightening anticipation for the actors who will stand against the “Rainbow Five” as the central antagonists of each case.

Each villain brings a distinctly different aura. One flaunts a tattoo-covered torso radiating raw, feral menace, while another—an elegant female figure—hides an icy chill behind her delicate silhouette. Their contrasting energies alone spark curiosity about the chilling cases these six will unleash.

Director Kang Bo Seung previously shared in an interview, “Because Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon)’s different personas and action scenes shift depending on the villain, we put great effort into building each antagonist’s character. As part of that process, we also paid close attention to the artistic details of each villain’s environment when designing their spaces. We also worked hard to position the camera precisely and cleanly so the villain actors’ powerful performances wouldn’t lose any impact.”

“Taxi Driver 3” premieres on November 21 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, binge-watch the first season of “Taxi Driver”:

Or refresh your memory by watching “Taxi Driver 2” below:

