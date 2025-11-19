Jang Ki Yong Turns Into A Petty Boss As He Tries To Make Ahn Eun Jin Quit In “Dynamite Kiss”

Jang Ki Yong is launching a mission to force Ahn Eun Jin to resign in tonight’s episode of “Dynamite Kiss”!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

Spoilers

Previously, Ji Hyeok desperately searched for Da Rim—the woman who disappeared after leaving behind a “dynamite” kiss. But the two ended up crossing paths again in the last place he ever expected: her job interview. To make ends meet, Da Rim was forced to disguise herself as a married woman with a child in order to qualify for a position at a baby-product company. There, she unexpectedly comes face-to-face with Ji Hyeok, who has since become a team leader and one of the interviewers. Now completely convinced that Da Rim is a married mom, Ji Hyeok’s misunderstanding sets the stage for an intriguing reunion.

The newly released stills show Ji Hyeok and Da Rim as the team leader and new team member of Mother TF at the childcare product company. But despite the sparks that flew between them in the first two episodes, the atmosphere now is cold and tense.

After struggling to even lift his head in the interview because of her, Ji Hyeok now watches Da Rim with eyes practically burning with revenge. Meanwhile, Da Rim is visibly awkward and uncomfortable. With Ji Hyeok determined to drive her out of the company and Da Rim refusing to budge, viewers can already anticipate the hilarious back-and-forth dynamic their office showdown will bring.

The production team shared, “In tonight’s Episode 3, Ji Hyeok, feeling betrayed by Da Rim, begins his operation to force her resignation. Their dynamic—clashing like an unstoppable spear and an unbreakable shield—will be portrayed in a cute and lovely way. Of course, viewers can also look forward to the subtle pink sparks and heart-fluttering tension bubbling beneath the surface. Please look forward to Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin’s energetic performances and their lovely chemistry.”

The next episode of “Dynamite Kiss” will air on November 19 at 9 p.m. KST.

